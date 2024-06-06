Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, gets licence for foreign funding

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s non-governmental organisation (NGO), Meer Foundation, has been granted a Foreign Contribution Registration Act (FCRA) license by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), valid for five years, reported The Economic Times citing sources.

Based in Mumbai, Meer Foundation, dedicated to supporting survivors of acid attacks, was officially granted the FCRA licence effective from May 31, 2024, as confirmed by MHA sources.

The FCRA licence empowers NGOs to solicit and utilise foreign funds for specific purposes, ranging from cultural to social causes. Meer Foundation, listed as a ‘social’ NGO, can now receive foreign grants, an official told The Economic Times.

Established by Shahrukh Khan in 2013, the foundation operates as a Section 25 company under the Companies Act, registered as a not-for-profit entity. It holds charitable status under sections 12A (A) and 80G of the Income Tax Act of 1961. Meer Foundation, as stated on its website, is committed to fostering gender empowerment and societal cohesion through multifaceted initiatives involving diverse stakeholders.

The MHA, responsible for granting FCRA licences, evaluates applications based on annual reports and the appropriate use of foreign funds. Any deviation from the designated purposes constitutes a violation of FCRA regulations.

In addition to the Meer Foundation, the MHA has extended FCRA licences to 175 other NGOs nationwide in 2024, covering a spectrum of social, religious, cultural, educational, and economic organisations.

Under FCRA guidelines, donations from individuals of Indian origin holding foreign citizenship, including Overseas Citizen of India cardholders, are classified as foreign contributions. However, this provision excludes Non-Resident Indians (NRI), who retain Indian citizenship.

Recent years have witnessed intensified scrutiny on NGOs regarding FCRA compliance. Notably, over 100 organisations, including prominent names like the Centre for Policy Research, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Oxfam India, faced FCRA licence cancellations or non-renewals amidst allegations of misappropriation of foreign grants.