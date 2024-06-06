IMD weather today: Heatwave, rainfall alert in northern regions of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rains in Goa, Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Assam, and Meghalaya as well as predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions throughout the country until June 9.

The temperature in Delhi today on June 6, 2024, is 38.55 °C. The day's forecast shows a minimum and maximum temperature of 29.05 °C and 44.84 °C, respectively. Tomorrow, on Friday, June 7, 2024, Delhi is anticipated to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 35.82 °C and 46.56 °C, respectively.

IMD weather forecasts 2024: Heatwave alert

• The weather office anticipated heatwave conditions likely in a couple of parts of Uttar Pradesh and isolated regions of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand on June 8 and 9.

• Today, IMD has anticipated heatwave conditions in isolated areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, East Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

• In Uttar Pradesh, IMD said that heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas on June 6, and heatwave to extreme heatwave conditions are expected in many regions from June 7 to 9.

• According to IMD data, yesterday's temperatures were 46 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh; 45.6 degrees Celsius in MP's Rewa; 45.3 degrees Celsius in Rohtak, Haryana; 44.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Palam; 44.4 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan; and 43.1 degrees Celsius in Punjab's Ludhiana.

IMD Weather forecasts 2024: Rainfall prediction

• According to the RMC Mumbai, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be approx 35 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius.

• According to the RWFC Delhi, a partly cloudy sky, a dust storm alongside thunderstorms, very light rainfall, and strong surface winds have been anticipated today.

• In Karnataka, the MeT office has been anticipated light to moderate rain/thundershowers at various locations over Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada district, Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkot, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Raichur districts, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Vijayanagara districts.

• IMD has also issued an orange alert for severe rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya on June 7 and 8, Konkan and Goa on June 8 and 9, Madhya Maharashtra and Coastal Karnataka on June 9.

• The weather department has also anticipated isolated moderate rainfall alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes (30-40 kmph) over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh over the next four days.

• It also anticipated light rain alongside thunderstorms, lightning, and breezes (30-40 kmph) over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Uttarakhand over the next 2-3 days.