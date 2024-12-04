Shots fired at Sukhbir Badal during penance at Golden Temple, attacker held

Business Standard
A man attempted to shoot Sukhbir Singh Badal at Amritsar's Golden Temple as he served his penance under religious punishment

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was sitting in a wheelchair, escaped unhurt as the bullet hit a wall

A shocking incident unfolded this morning at Amritsar’s Golden Temple when a man opened fire at Sukhbir Singh Badal, chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, while he was performing penance at the temple. The attacker, who attempted to target Badal while he was seated at the temple entrance, was overpowered by bystanders before causing harm. The motive behind the attack is under investigation.
 

Sukhbir Singh Badal, 62, has been performing religious duties as a sewadar (volunteer) at the Golden Temple as part of a tankhah (religious punishment) pronounced by the Akal Takht Sahib for “mistakes” committed during the Shiromani Akali Dal’s rule in Punjab from 2007 to 2017. As part of this penance, Badal and other SAD leaders were assigned tasks such as washing dishes, cleaning shoes, and volunteering at various gurdwaras, including the Golden Temple.
 
 
For the past two days, Badal, who is in a wheelchair due to a fractured leg, has carried out his punishment at Guru Ram Das Dwar, one of the temple’s key gates. Clad in a blue sewadar uniform and holding a spear, he has been managing temple entry as part of his one-hour daily service.
 

The shooting incident

 
According to eyewitnesses, the shooter, identified as Narain Singh from Gurdaspur district, approached Badal and unexpectedly drew a gun. A nearby man intervened just in time, grabbing the attacker’s hand and preventing him from aiming accurately. The bullet missed Badal and those around him. The assailant was subdued and arrested by authorities, who are now investigating his motives. 

  Reactions from political leaders

 
The attack has sparked serious concerns about Punjab’s law and order situation. Former SAD MP Naresh Gujral condemned the incident, stating: “It is very unfortunate that this attack took place. We are thankful to the Almighty that Sukhbir Badal was not harmed. Our party has repeatedly raised concerns about the deplorable law and order situation in Punjab.”
 
He further criticised the state government, saying: “The government has failed on this front. An attack at the gate of the Golden Temple is unacceptable.”
 
SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema also expressed shock, stating: “SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was sitting by Guru Ram Das Dwar as a ‘Chowkidar’. A bullet was fired in his direction. I thank Guru Nanak for saving his sevak. This is a serious incident. What kind of era is Punjab being pushed into?”
 
Cheema urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take immediate steps to address the state’s deteriorating security. 
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also condemned the attack, calling it a reflection of the state’s security failure. He said, “I think this is very wrong. This should not have happened. I consider firing at Sukhbir Singh Badal 100 per cent negligence of the government. This shows the condition of the law and order situation in Punjab. Whoever fired the bullets should be given the strictest punishment. I condemn this in the strongest of terms. ACP should be suspended, immediate action should be taken against him. How did this happen? Who should be held accountable? The government is waiting for someone to be killed and then they can say that it was a lapse.”
 
Warring further noted, “There might be hatred for Sukhbir Badal in the minds of Sikhs, but it doesn't mean you will shoot him.”
 

Sukhbir Singh Badal’s admission of mistakes

 
Earlier this year, Sukhbir Badal publicly admitted to mistakes made during his tenure as Punjab’s Deputy Chief Minister, including the controversial decision to pardon Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case. This led to his being declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht, which prescribed seva as his punishment.

