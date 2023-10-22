close
Sikkim floods: Army, BRO continue efforts to reconnect North Sikkim

Areas of North Sikkim ahead of Mangan have remained cut off since October 4. As an immediate response, foot bridges and zip lines were constructed at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan Crossing

sikkim flash flood

As an immediate relief to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via the alternate route Mangan- Sanklang- Theng - Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps are undertaking construction of a bailey bridge | Photo: X/@ANI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
After the flash flood caused large-scale destruction in Sikkim, troops of the Indian Army, along with BRO (Border Road Organisation) and the assistance of civil administration and locals, are undertaking operations on a massive scale to reconnect North Sikkim.
According to a press release from Defence, while BRO is trying to reconnect the main route Mangan-Tung-Chungthang, the Indian Army along with BRO and the assistance of locals and civil administration, is making efforts to open up the alternate route Mangan-Sanklang-Theng - Chungthang. This requires construction of two bailey bridges over the Teesta River at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing. Working round the clock, the first bridge was completed on October 22 at 11 a.m.
Areas of North Sikkim ahead of Mangan have remained cut off since October 4. As an immediate response, foot bridges and zip lines were constructed at Chungthang and Sanklang-Mangan Crossing. These have enabled the movement of people on foot and provision of relief material through the zip lines established.
As an immediate relief to restore connectivity up to Chungthang via the alternate route Mangan- Sanklang- Theng - Chungthang, troops of Trishakti Corps are undertaking construction of a bailey bridge at Mangan-Sanklang Crossing, 200 metres upstream of where a bamboo bridge and Zip line was constructed earlier, the press release stated.
However, the width of the river has increased to 600 feet, with water running along two channels with a 160 feet island in between. The decision was therefore taken to construct two separate bridges. Working on a war footing, the Army finished construction of the 150 feet long first bridge on October 22.
The second bridge is likely to be completed by October 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sikkim Indian Army Border Roads Organisation Floods

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

