Skill development is primary focus under Swayampurna Goa 2.0: CM Sawant

The state government's Shiksha Sangam programme will enhance the scope of skilling, upskilling and reskilling, he said, expressing hope that the youth of the state will benefit from the programme

Press Trust of India Panaji
Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said skill development is one of the primary focus areas under the state government's Swayampurna Goa 2.0 initiative.

Speaking at the launch of a booklet by the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the chief minister said the state government has been undertaking various programmes to boost employability of Goan youth in all sectors.

The state government's Shiksha Sangam programme will enhance the scope of skilling, upskilling and reskilling, he said, expressing hope that the youth of the state will benefit from the programme.

Sawant further said the government has undertaken an apprenticeship programme in collaboration with industry and educational institutions to provide on-field experience and skill development to youngsters.

The chief minister released an apprentice circular focusing on the importance of apprenticeship in the institutions and signed memorandums of understanding with L&T Limited, Daikin, Abhinav Institute and Yashaswi Academy with an aim to help Goan youths to engage as apprentices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pramod Sawant Goa Skill development

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

