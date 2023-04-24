close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Youth power is the driving force of India's development: PM Modi in Kochi

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, the PM said that while former governments were "known for corruption", the BJP government was creating new opportunities for youngsters

Press Trust of India Kochi
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said youth power was the driving force of India's development journey as youngsters were instrumental in transforming the country into one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Modi said that once upon a time India was one of the 'Fragile Five' countries.

"However, today India is known as one of the fastest-growing economies. It's because of the youth, and therefore I strongly believe in the youth of my country. I have faith in them," he said speaking at the Yuvam 2023 conclave here.

Stating that everyone was now saying that the 21st century is India's century and the nation had a treasure of youth power, Modi said that the BJP and the youth of the country shared the same wavelength.

"We bring reforms and the youth bring the results," he said.

Taking a swipe at opposition parties, the PM said that while former governments were "known for corruption", the BJP government was creating new opportunities for youngsters.

Also Read

London the world's second most expensive city for driving, shows report

Customs nabs flier from Dubai with gold worth Rs 48 lakh at Kochi

Will ensure no child is addicted to drugs: Kochi's New Police Commissioner

Northeast youth now have computer in hand in place of guns: Centre

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

Ebixcash, Survival Technologies get Sebi's clearance to float IPO

Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on in-app purchases

Labour minister launches features on eShram portal for unorganised workers

Logistics to entail huge scope of investment for youth: MoS Chandrasekhar

IT Rules amendments don't offer protection to parody, satire: Bombay HC

"We aim to create a self-sustainable society," he said, adding that the BJP government at the Centre was working by keeping the interests of youngsters in mind.

Citing an example of it, he recalled the recent decision of the union government to hold exams for the constable post in the Central Armed Police Forces in 13 more languages, including Malayalam, other than Hindi and English.

"Earlier, people used to think that nothing will change in India, but today our country can change the entire world," he said.

"Today's Atmanirbhar India talks about Digital India," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Kochi Youths

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

Bhushan Akshikar
4 min read

Office space absorption at 14 mn sq ft in Q1 2023, falls 11% YoY: Study

Office space, workplace, workpace, co-working space
3 min read
Premium

Disposal of delayed payment cases by micro, small industries at 5-year low

MSEs
4 min read

Indian gaming CEOs slam Google's 'jagirdari' 30% tax on in-app purchases

Google, alphabet
3 min read

Labour minister launches features on eShram portal for unorganised workers

Bhupender Yadav
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

I-T dept cracks down on Bajaj Allianz, ICICI Prudential amid wider probe

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
2 min read

Bar council passes resolution against recognition to same-sex marriage

Winds of change, waves of progress
3 min read

Per capita income gap between Karnataka's richest, poorest districts widens

money, tax
3 min read

South African cheetah, Uday, translocated to Kuno National Park dies

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

India launches 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its nationals from Sudan

Sudan clashes, Sudan
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon