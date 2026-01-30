Skymet says El Nino might strengthen in middle of Indian monsoon this year

India’s leading private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, on Thursday said most climate models are now predicting a return of El Nino in the second half of 2026 that will pick up strength in the middle of the Indian monsoon season and peak during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

“Such a development heightens the risk of weather variability, more severely over South Asia, suppressing monsoon rainfall over India,” Skymet founder and chairman Jatin Singh said in a note released on Thursday.

Singh said El Nino significantly disrupts global weather by shifting rainfall patterns, causing droughts in vulnerable regions such as Australia, Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

He said the apex body, APCC Climate Centre, has expressed fears that drought-bearing El Nino conditions are likely to emerge towards July this year. This will affect the quantum of rainfall the country receives between June and September.

As per Skymet, an evolving El Nino had earlier disrupted the Indian monsoon in 2014 and 2018.

The 2014 season ended in a drought, while 2018 escaped with a thin margin. In 2023, El Nino broke out in June and persisted for an extended period of 11 months, impacting the Indian monsoon.

It also prompted 2024 to become the warmest year on record, as the phenomenon continued until April 2024. This resulted in foodgrain crops, particularly paddy and pulses, being affected, leading to lower production. In turn, this triggered food inflation during the period, Skymet said.

It said that more than a full-blown El Nino, what is more worrisome is an evolving El Nino, which has a 60 per cent chance of causing ‘below-normal’ rainfall.

An evolving El Nino can delay the monsoon’s arrival and subsequently vitiate the spatial and temporal distribution of monsoon rainfall. Quite often, it also leads to an increase in the frequency, intensity and duration of heatwaves. Consequently, it may adversely impact the country’s agricultural production, which may later run the risk of triggering food insecurity, the agency said.