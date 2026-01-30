SSC CGL tier 2 answer key 2026 soon at ssc.gov.in, know how to download

The Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGL) tier 2 exam answer key will shortly be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The students can check and download the SSC CGL tier two test answer key on the official website- ssc.gov.in. They can also raise objections about the SSC CGL tier two answer key on the website.

On January 18 and 19, 2026, the SSC CGL Tier II test was administered. The Skill Test (DEST) took place on January 18. Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test and Statistics were all held on January 19.

How to download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026?

· Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in.

· Press on the SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2026 link on the homepage.

· Log in using the essential credentials.

· View the tentative answer key and answer sheet.

· Download and save a copy for later reference.

The SSC CGL Answer Key 2026

A non-refundable cost of Rs 100 per question is required for candidates to submit online representations. The commission has made it quite evident that “Representations received through any other mode, e.g. letter, application, email, etc., will not be entertained."

SSC has also added that objections obtained against the tentative answer key will be reviewed before finalising it, and “the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final."

More about the SSC CGL Answer Key 2026

The provisional answer key and the link to the objection window will be uploaded in accordance with SSC. Within the stipulated time, candidates will be able to review the answer key and raise any objections.

A total of 14,582 Group B and Group C positions in various Ministries, Departments, and Organizations of the Government of India, as well as Constitutional Bodies, Statutory Bodies, and Tribunals, will be filled through the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment drive.

It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the official SSC website to stay informed about updates regarding the release of the answer key, the objection window, and next steps in the recruiting process.