Friday, January 30, 2026 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Mardaani 3 box office day 1: Film sees slow start amid clash with Border 2

Mardaani 3 box office day 1: Film sees slow start amid clash with Border 2

Rani Mukerji's cop drama, Mardaani 3, marked its debut in theatres on Friday. Clashing with Border 2, Mardaani 3 saw a slow start despite high expectations. But the film received positive reviews

Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mardaani 3 box office: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3 hit theatres on Friday but opened to a subdued start at the box office. Despite strong pre-release buzz, the film’s Day 1 collections were affected by its clash with Sunny Deol’s Border 2. However, early audience reactions have been largely positive, offering hope for growth over the weekend.
 
Trade analysts have great expectations for the third movie in the franchisee because the first two were box office successes. However, Mardaani 3 has arrived at a time when Border 2 is rewriting box office records, intensifying competition at the ticket window. After a year of slow growth, the industry received a much-needed boost, driven by the exceptional performance of Border 2 and the runaway success of Dhurandhar.
 

Mardaani 3 box office report

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated in an exclusive interview with NDTV that he is really anticipating the movie because it is one of his favourite franchises.
 
"Mardaani is a powerful franchise. The first two parts were successful at the box office. Rani Mukerji gave her best performance in both films. This time, the villain is a woman, so it will be interesting to watch the confrontation. I hope with Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will score a hat-trick. These two films are very different in terms of budget, cost and casting”, he added on release timing.
 
As of now (5 pm), Mardaani 3 has collected approximately ₹1.43 crore net in India on its opening day. The movie had an overall 11.88% Hindi occupancy on Friday, January 30, 2026, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Also Read

Dhurandhar OTT release

Dhurandhar OTT release sparks backlash, fans slam censored Netflix version

Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2

Border 2 box office dips on day 7 as Sunny Deol war drama holds firm

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar hits ₹1,000 cr in India, Ranveer Singh creates Bollywood history

Border 2

Border 2 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol's film enters Rs 200 crore milestone

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, to continue independent music

 
These figures are based on live updates from the tracking website and are subject to change. The final numbers will be confirmed after the night shows conclude. 

About Mardaani 3

Today, January 30, 2026, saw the theatrical debut of Mardaani 3. As DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who has recently joined the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Rani Mukerji reprises her legendary role. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and starred Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, and Janki Bodiwala.
 
 
Unlike Border 2, which enjoyed a wide theatrical rollout, Mardaani 3 entered cinemas with a noticeably smaller show count across several key markets.
 
 

More From This Section

Dhurandhar OTT release

Top OTT releases this week: Big films and binge-worthy shows to watch

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh walks away from Bollywood playback, explains reason in post

jana nayagan

Vijay's Jana Nayagan release on hold as Madras HC quashes earlier UA order

Filmmaker Anil Sharma on Dharmendra's Padma awards 2026

Anil Sharma feels Dharmendra should have got Padma Vibhushan earlier

Border 2

Border 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol movie inches closer to 200 cr

Topics : Indian Box Office Bollywood box office Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance