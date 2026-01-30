Mardaani 3 box office: Rani Mukerji’s cop drama Mardaani 3 hit theatres on Friday but opened to a subdued start at the box office. Despite strong pre-release buzz, the film’s Day 1 collections were affected by its clash with Sunny Deol’s Border 2. However, early audience reactions have been largely positive, offering hope for growth over the weekend.

Trade analysts have great expectations for the third movie in the franchisee because the first two were box office successes. However, Mardaani 3 has arrived at a time when Border 2 is rewriting box office records, intensifying competition at the ticket window. After a year of slow growth, the industry received a much-needed boost, driven by the exceptional performance of Border 2 and the runaway success of Dhurandhar.

Mardaani 3 box office report

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated in an exclusive interview with NDTV that he is really anticipating the movie because it is one of his favourite franchises.

"Mardaani is a powerful franchise. The first two parts were successful at the box office. Rani Mukerji gave her best performance in both films. This time, the villain is a woman, so it will be interesting to watch the confrontation. I hope with Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji will score a hat-trick. These two films are very different in terms of budget, cost and casting”, he added on release timing.

As of now (5 pm), Mardaani 3 has collected approximately ₹1.43 crore net in India on its opening day. The movie had an overall 11.88% Hindi occupancy on Friday, January 30, 2026, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

These figures are based on live updates from the tracking website and are subject to change. The final numbers will be confirmed after the night shows conclude.

About Mardaani 3

Today, January 30, 2026, saw the theatrical debut of Mardaani 3. As DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who has recently joined the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Rani Mukerji reprises her legendary role. The film is produced by Yash Raj Films and starred Rani Mukerji, Mallika Prasad, and Janki Bodiwala.