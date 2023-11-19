Sensex (-0.28%)
Solar module exports zoom manifold on the back of China Plus-One strategy

Executives from rating agencies expect exports to continue to remain a part of the strategy for most large manufacturers

solar projects
Premium

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Exports of solar modules from India are on a rise, gaining from the China Plus-One strategy which opened opportunities for large Indian players, and the Industry experts are hopeful that the trend will continue to be a part of the policy for most manufacturers.

Coined way back in 2013, China-Plus-One is a global business strategy in which companies avoid investing only in China and diversify their businesses to alternative destinations.

In the first half of FY24, solar cells and modules exported from India were worth Rs 8,307 crore, a multi-fold growth from Rs 1,453 crore in the same period a year ago, according to data from rating agency Icra.

Topics : India exports Solar modules Solar industry solar power in India Exports

First Published: Nov 19 2023 | 5:36 PM IST

