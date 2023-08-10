Soldiers are vigilant, well prepared to counter drone threats from Pak: BSF

Border Security Force soldiers are vigilant and well prepared to counter drone threat from the Pakistan side, BSF Assistant Commandant Gaurav Sharma said here on Wednesday.

"We train our BSF soldiers very proficiently about drones. If any kind of humming sound is found he or she informs their officers. BSF officers along with police officials conduct further investigations and choke the area," Sharma said.

"This is a very challenging task because using the technology of drones anything can be sent here across the border from Pakistan like drug assignments or weapons," he further said.

Pakistan is using drones to flood India with narcotics and weapons and with drone technology becoming more affordable and accessible, the threat is only going to intensify, according to a report.

Pakistan has been using drone technologies with a view to intensifying its proxy war with India. The process is currently focused on the infiltration of narcotics and weapons into the states of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

This obviates the need to use humans to engage in such activity which is anyways inimical to India's national interests. For India, the increased use of drones by smuggling syndicates and terrorist groups on India's western front has emerged as a new challenge, the report said.

Also Read 5 Glock pistols, 90 bullets dropped by Pak drone recovered by BSF in Punjab Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame US set to launch spy satellites to track Chinese, Russian threats in orbit Historical trail of Pakistan's powerful military enterprise: Explainer BSF shoots down another Pak drone near International Border in Punjab Himachal rains: Death toll reaches 223, CM Sukhu monitors restoration work Most employees of BEST's private bus operators rejoin post strike in Mumbai CAG report flags shortcomings in Tourism Ministry's Swadesh Darshan Scheme Seven-month-old female tiger cub found dead at Bandhavgarh Reserve in MP 'Maharashtra recorded new Omicron sub-variant in May, but nothing to worry'

That this activity is being supported by the deep state in Pakistan only strengthens the Indian narrative of the continued proxy war being waged by Islamabad.