SpiceJet announces special Delhi-Ayodhya flight for Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple updates: SpiceJet on Friday unveiled plans for a special flight service scheduled to operate from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21, 2024, in a bid to provide convenient and efficient travel options for devotees participating in the Pran Pratishta ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22.

The airlines also assured the availability of a return flight, thereby facilitating a round-trip journey for individuals eager to partake in this historic event.

The special flight is scheduled to depart Delhi at 1:30 pm, and arrive in Ayodhya by 3 pm. The return flight, slated for January 22, will leave at 5 pm from Ayodhya and land in Delhi at 6:30 pm.

Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, expressed deep delight in being part of this historic moment for every Indian. He underscored the airline's commitment to ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all passengers attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram mandir.

"The Prana Pratishta ceremony at the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya is a moment of immense pride for every Indian. We are blessed to witness this historic moment in our lifetime. SpiceJet is deeply honoured to play a role in connecting devotees attending this momentous event and is committed to providing a comfortable and efficient travel experience for all passengers," Ajay Singh was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.