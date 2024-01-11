Sensex (    %)
                        
Ram Mandir inauguration: These states will not sell liquor on January 22

Ahead of the Ram mandir consecration ceremony, governments of several states have prohibited the sale of liquor. Check out the full list here

The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration updates: The devotional fervour is at its peak across the nation as Ayodhya is gearing up to mark the momentous occasion of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22. 

The grand event will see the Ram Lalla (child form of Lord Ram) idol installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, a ceremony known as 'Pran Pratishtha'.
Celebrations have been planned across India, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraging people to light diyas to mark the historic moment and the BJP organising special pujas in temples and localities. To preserve the sanctity of the occasion, governments of several states have also prohibited the sale of liquor.

Here's a list of states where liquor will be banned on January 22.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued dry day orders on January 9, saying that no liquor will be sold in the state on 'Pran Pratishtha' day. He said the day will be celebrated like a "national festival". January 22 will also be a holiday for all educational institutions in the state.

Chhattisgarh

On January 3, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai declared January 22 as a "dry day" to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"Ram Raj has been the model of our good governance. We are fortunate that Chhattisgarh is the 'nanihal' of Lord Ram [the place of his maternal grandparents] and it is also fortunate that 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will take place on January 22," Sai said.

Assam

"To commemorate the inauguration of the Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day," Assam tourism minister Jayant Malla Barua said.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Ram Kadam has asked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to impose a ban on the sale of liquor and meat in the state on the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony day.

In a letter addressed to Shinde, Kadam wrote, "On January 22, there is a consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. It is the most auspicious and holy day. I therefore request you to ban liquor and meat on that day. After 500 years, Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya. Many karsevak suffered for the Ram temple. Many were sent to jail. The day is like celebrating Diwali, not just in Maharashtra but the entire country is very auspicious."

"Keeping the holy day in mind, there should be a liquor ban and meat ban in Maharashtra. Also, request the central government to implement it in the entire country. Enforce an alcohol ban and a meat ban," Kadam added.
First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon