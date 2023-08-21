Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.40%)
65209.60 + 260.94
Nifty (0.46%)
19398.40 + 88.25
Nifty Midcap (0.79%)
38115.80 + 300.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
5337.50 + 25.10
Nifty Bank (0.39%)
44023.35 + 172.30
Heatmap

TN CM Stalin lays foundation stone for 400 MLD water desalination plant

The cutting-edge desalination process includes lamella clarifiers, a dissolved air flotation system, gravity dual media filters, reverse osmosis, and re-mineralization

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M K Stalin

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a potential solution to the water crisis in Chennai city, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin has laid the foundation stone for South East Asia's largest water desalination project. The project, headed by VA Tech Wabag (Wabag), a leading pure-play water technology Indian Multinational Group based in Chennai, is being initiated with an investment of Rs 4,400 crore.

Wabag secured the deal in March this year to design, build, and operate (DBO) a 400 million litres per day (MLD) seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) desalination project. Funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the project will enhance Chennai's water security by providing a stable source of drinking water through desalination. Moreover, the initiative will help the city earn the title of Desalination Capital of India, with almost 750 MLD of desalinated water to be produced along the Chennai coast. With the 400 MLD SWRO desalination plant, Wabag will be accountable for about 70 per cent of water production through desalination in Chennai.

This significant project represents a collaboration between the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and a joint venture led by Wabag, Metito Overseas (Metito), and JICA. Upon successful completion, Wabag will oversee 20 years of operation and maintenance.

The innovative desalination process includes elements such as lamella clarifiers, a dissolved air flotation system, gravity dual media filters, reverse osmosis, and re-mineralisation. The state-of-the-art plant will generate 400 million litres of potable drinking water daily, to be distributed to South Chennai's residents by CMWSSB.

Rajiv Mittal, chairman and managing director of Wabag, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, "We are glad to be part of the Government of Tamil Nadu's sustainable efforts to ensure water security for Chennai City through innovative water solutions. With the completion of the project, Chennai will emerge as the Desalination Capital of India, producing over 750 million litres of desalinated water every day, of which Wabag's contribution will rise to an impressive 70 per cent."

He continued, "The 400 MLD SWRO Desalination Plant will stand as a testament to ingenuity, innovation, and a shared vision for a more sustainable and resilient future for the city and the state. The undertaking of this project underscores Wabag's dominant position in the global desalination market."

Also Read

Chennai's Rs 4,400 cr water desalination deal given to Wabag group

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Tamil Nadu BJP chief accuses Stalin of corruption; DMK says political stunt

Google reportedly cancels 'Project Iris' augmented reality smart glasses

In a first, Kerala adopts water budget to tackle summer water shortage

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav meets Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

Jammu records increase in terror activities post Article 370 abrogation

HC seeks Maha govt response on Swamy's PIL against Pandharpur Temples Act

Modi govt fulfilled Kalyan Singh's dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ahead of polls, Congress forms Mizoram Secular Alliance to take on BJP


Fady Juez, Metito's managing director, added, "The Indian Government has been promoting various adaptation and preservation strategies to manage water resources more effectively. This project, promoted by CMWSSB in cooperation with JICA, will be a benchmark project for Chennai, India, and the entire Southeast Asia water scene. We look forward to applying our high-value engineering and integrating the latest technologies to ensure optimum performance and world-class quality output."
Topics : M K Stalin South Asia

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon