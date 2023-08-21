Confirmation

Ahead of polls, Congress forms Mizoram Secular Alliance to take on BJP

MPCC President Lalsawta said on August 19 that the Mizoram Secular Alliance MSA has been formed to unitedly counter the BJP

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

The spokesperson for the Mizoram Congress stated that the alliance had been formed as a response to concerns around the spread of Hindutva ideology (Representational)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Ahead of the elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly, the Congress has forged an alliance with two local parties -- Mizoram People's Conference (MPC) and Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) -- to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ideological influence in the region, according to a report by news agency IANS. The alliance aims to unite various regional parties against the perceived encroachment of religious intolerance and divisive politics.

Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President Lalsawta said on August 19 that the Mizoram Secular Alliance (MSA) was formed to counter the BJP unitedly. Lalsawta urged the other political parties to join the alliance for the survival of the Mizos. Dr Lallianchhunga, the spokesperson for the Mizoram Congress, stated that the Mizoram Secular Alliance (MSA) had been formed as a response to concerns around the spread of Hindutva ideology.

The MSA resolution stated that the parties do not want to remain silent spectators to attempts to demolish the minority communities, especially the tribals, since the BJP and its allies came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Mizoram Congress leader Lallianchhunga said he expects all parties except the Mizo National Front (MNF) to join the Mizoram Secular Alliance. The alliance will organise a public rally shortly to amplify its message.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister and the president of the ruling MNF, Zoramthanga, claimed that his party will retain power in the next Assembly elections, expected to be held later this year. He said the MNF has 10 "safe" seats where the opposition's strength is "negligible".

The MNF currently governs the state. In 2018, the MNF won 26 in the 40-seat assembly house. Congress could win only five seats, three less than the independent candidates owing allegiance to the regional Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).

Topics : Indian National Congress Mizoram Mizoram state assembly election Politics in India BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

