Stalin urges Modi to exclude Cauvery Delta area from coal mine auction



The nominated authority under the ministry of coal had invited the 17th/7th tranche of auction under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2005, Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 for coal and lignite on March 29. Of the 101 blocks put up for auction across the country, three are in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the exclusion of three coal blocks in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery Delta area from the recent bidding process for coal by the Centre government. The coal blocks in question are East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri.



“Given the fact that valuable agricultural lands are involved and the food security of the people of Tamil Nadu is at stake, it would be appropriate if the three mining blocks in Tamil Nadu – Vadaseri, Michaelpatti and East of Sethiathoppe- proposed for auction in the 7th/17th Tranche of Auction, are excluded from the auction process by the issue of a necessary corrigendum,” he added. “Neither was the concurrence of the Government of Tamil Nadu obtained prior to the floating of the tender nor was the State Government consulted in this matter. It is unfortunate that the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, has proceeded unilaterally with no consultation with the states in such a sensitive matter,” Stalin's letter said.



He said that Under Section 4(1) of the Act, “no person shall undertake any new project or new activity specified in the Second Schedule in the protected agricultural zone”. The projects covered in the Second Schedule and thus prohibited include “Exploration, drilling and extraction of oil and natural gas including coal-bed methane, shale gas and other similar hydrocarbons”. Michaelpatti is in Udayarpalayam Taluk of Ariyalur district, East of Sethiathope in Bhuvanagiri Taluk of Cuddalore district and Vadaseri is in Orathanadu Taluk of Thanjavur district. Vadaseri and East of Sethiathope fall within the Protected Agricultural Zone under the Tamil Nadu Protected Agriculture Zone Development Act, 2020, while the Michaelpatti Block falls in a major paddy growing area adjoining a very fertile part of the Cauvery Delta.

Also Read CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines Coal India banks on South Eastern Coalfields for output in Chhattisgarh Coal India powers productivity spurt, but can it sustain the pace? India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants Coal pensioners protest in capital, demand review of pension scheme Maharashtra reports eight Covid deaths in April, four in past 24 hours Lord Mahavir showed way to build peaceful, harmonious society: PM Modi India hopes for SL's early recovery from economic crisis: Commissioner Sikkim avalanche: Shah says govt closely monitoring, NDRF reaching spot Flight services hit due to heavy downpour, bad weather at Bengaluru Airport

“The present tender conditions include the exploitation of coal bed methane and hence are covered within the prohibition of the Tamil Nadu Protected Agriculture Zone Development Act, 2020. This implies that even if the tender process is conducted and a successful bidder identified, it would not be possible to take up the mining project. Hence, the auction process is a wasteful exercise in so far as the identified blocks in Tamil Nadu are concerned. Had the State Government been consulted prior to the issue of the notification, these issues could have been clarified and the unnecessary disquiet caused by the issue of the notification for auction could have been avoided,” he added.

