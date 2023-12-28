States, ministries to make 'checklist' to manage data for Gati Shakti NMP

The Department for Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade has asked all ministries to follow a template prepared by the department with respect to data sensitivity, interoperability and cybersecurity

The Department for Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked all states and central government ministries to follow a template prepared by the department with respect to data sensitivity, interoperability and cybersecurity for the Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP).

With the use of the Gati Shakti NMP for implementation of infrastructure projects gaining momentum, it is obs­erved by top government officials that there’s a need for a document which will entail a standard operating procedure, with respect to uploading relevant data on the portal to key roles and res­ponsibilities for the Centre and states.



Towards this, DPIIT has