close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Status quo on Aurangabad name-change continues till Bombay HC verdict

As the matter pertaining to the renaming of Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' sub-judice in the the Bombay High Court, the district authorities have advised all concerned departments

IANS Aurangabad
Bombay HC issues notices to Centre, Maharashtra over blocking of ITC

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the matter pertaining to the renaming of Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' sub-judice in the the Bombay High Court, the district authorities have advised all concerned departments to maintain a status quo, official sources said here on Wednesday.

After the Centre's approval in February, certain government departments and outsiders have switched over to the new name in their routine communication and other regular official dealings.

However, college officials have now advised all such departments to strictly adhere to the high court directives and refrain from using the new name till the court's final decision.

"The government's stand, as informed to the court, is maintain status quo till the court's verdict and the further orders," an official from Aurangabad Collectorate told IANS.

After the state government's proposal got the Central approval, several individuals and organisations, besides political parties including the AIMIM and others have given a legal challenge to the name change from Aurangabad to 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' and the cases are now subjudice.

The name change was first proposed by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022.

Also Read

Covid-19 pandemic, political drama rocked Mumbai civic body in 2022

Elections can happen any time, we are prepared, says Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

SC to hear Mumbai's Aarey colony tree felling matter on Thursday

Rahul defamation case: J'khand HC asks both sides to submit synopsis today

Uttar Pradesh govt sets up RRR centres for 'reduce, reuse, recycle'

Rules for AI under consideration, may draw inspiration from other countries

DMK revokes Krishnamoorthy's suspension after apology for remarks on TN Guv

One in every four ads processed in FY23 had violations by influencers: Asci

After Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister, the proposal was sent again to the Centre which cleared it in February this year, along with the rechristening of Osmanabad town as 'Dharashiv'.

Soon after the Central government's assent, some government departments and private bodies promptly changed over to the new name for Aurangabad, but with the Collectorate's advisory, it may be put on hold till the court judgement.

--IANS

qn/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bombay High Court Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

First Published: May 17 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zydus Wellness Q4 results: Net profit up 9.02%, final dividend announced

zydus wellness q4
2 min read

Former British PM Liz Truss warns of China threats during Taiwan visit

Liz Truss
4 min read

Toyota Kirloskar commences 3rd shift at K'taka plant to enhance production

Toyota
2 min read

RSS-minded VCs in universities shinning examples of nepotism: Kapil Sibal

Kapil Sibal
2 min read

Musk hits out at Soros after billionaire sells his entire Tesla stake

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Monsoon rains to be 'slightly delayed', hit Kerala on June 4: IMD

Representative Image
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon