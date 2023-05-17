Rules for AI under consideration, may draw inspiration from other countries



The regulations are expected to address issues like the algorithm's bias to display specific results, and copyright issues, among others. The regulations may draw inspiration from other like-minded countries, the report added. The Centre has announced that it is contemplating a regulatory framework for tech platforms like ChatGPT that leverage artificial intelligence (AI), a report in The Times Of India (TOI) said.



The TOI report quoted the minister as saying, "The whole world is looking at what should be the framework, and what should be the regulatory setup." He said this is not an issue that concerns one country and thus needs to be looked at from an international perspective. Talking about the subject, communications and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that given the growing popularity and usage of AI-based platforms, the government is looking at steps that various countries are taking to regulate the AI space. The government may conduct discussions with international entities to finalise a framework, he added.



Responding to queries regarding the intelligent 'Generative AI' tools that can come with human-like responses within seconds, the minister said, "There are concerns around IPR, copyright, the bias of algorithm. There are many concerns. This is a vast field." Given the situation, it is very likely that ideas among various countries will be exchanged and be used to draft the rules, Vaishnaw told the newspaper.

