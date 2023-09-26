close
Steadily receiving water from Karnataka, hope to realise full quantum: TN

As per the Supreme Court order, Tamil Nadu is yet to receive 11,000 cusecs water, which he said is likely to be provided by tomorrow

(Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 4:13 PM IST
Tamil Nadu is continuing to receive water from Karnataka and as of today, the state has received 7,000 cusecs of water, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.
Initially, Karnataka provided 2,500 cusecs of water per day and the quantum was increased to 3,000 cusecs per day.
"We are steadily reviving water from the Cauvery and hope to realise the full quantum," Duraimurugan told reporters here.
As per the Supreme Court order, Tamil Nadu is yet to receive 11,000 cusecs water, which he said is likely to be provided by tomorrow.
As per the direction of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee that was upheld by the Supreme Court, Karnataka should release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 13, the minister said. This means the 15-day period ends tomorrow. Despite protests in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government is releasing water, Duraimurugan said.
He said that at the meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee today, Tamil Nadu would insist upon the release of 12,500 cusecs of water.

On the protests in the neighbouring state, the minister said the Supreme Court's verdict should be binding, notwithstanding the demonstrations.
He urged politically enlightened people to ponder over what would happen to the apex court's authority if everyone starts holding demonstrations against its judgment. At the same time, the Supreme Court should decide on addressing the opposition to its verdict, he said.

Topics : Karnataka Tamil Nadu Cauvery water row

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

