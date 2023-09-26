close
Sensex (-0.12%)
65945.47 -79.49
Nifty (-0.05%)
19664.70 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.72%)
5799.35 + 41.40
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
40338.85 -66.85
Nifty Bank (-0.32%)
44624.20 -141.90
Heatmap

Indo-US ties should vie for frictionless trade relationship: US Ambassador

Garcetti lauded the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi, saying India has demonstrated its global leadership through the "most successful" G20 in the history of the organisation

Eric Garcetti

Eric Garcetti | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India and the US need to strive towards a more ambitious and frictionless bilateral trade relationship, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said here on Tuesday.
Speaking at the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Garcetti lauded the recently concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi, saying India has demonstrated its global leadership through the "most successful" G20 in the history of the organisation.
The theme of the 20th Indo-US Economic Summit is 'Sharing ideas and potential for a sustainable partnership between India and the US for the next 25 years'.
"The goal that we should be setting for each other is how can we be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal, not just settle for as we have done in the last few months bringing down the retaliatory tariffs and trade disputes between our countries. That's not good enough.
"I think we need to close our eyes and dream of what this relationship can be like even more than we would imagine today. How can we create a frictionless relationship? Garcetti said.
Noting that there is a need to do away with even the smallest of friction between the two countries in terms of trade, he called for a reduction of tariffs and the creation of a more predictable regulatory environment.

Also Read

MotoGP Bharat, Trade show: Transport, traffic, tickets, dates and more

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

India, EFTA trade pact to boost commerce, investment, job creation

UK signs Trans-Pacific trade bloc, to get market access of 500 mn people

US, India withdraw 6 trade disputes: Will this bonhomie sustain over time?

Rahul Gandhi takes train from Bilaspur to Raipur, interacts with passengers

Schools, colleges shut today in Bengaluru against Cauvery water release

Bengaluru, Delhi among top 10 APAC cities with highest warehouse rent rise

Learn local language to serve better: FM Sitharaman at Rozgar Mela

Officials threatened by vigilance counterparts record conversations: Atishi

He also pitched for a robust agriculture trade between India and the US.
This is a great agricultural country and so is the United States. We want India to be one of our top three markets in the world. Here, the productivity in dairy and other areas has levelled off," Garcetti said. He congratulated India on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the southern pole of the Moon.
The Ambassador said that both countries are now looking at partnerships in the commercial space segment.
He stressed the importance of sharing technology and co-development of technologies in sectors like defence, in which India and the US already have strong ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : United States trade India economy

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon