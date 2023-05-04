close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sterlite copper unit: SC directs Tamil Nadu to take decisions by June 1

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate decisions by June 1 in pursuance of the apex court's April 10 direction

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate decisions by June 1 in pursuance of the apex court's April 10 direction by which it had allowed the Vedanta group to carry out upkeep of its Sterlite copper unit in Tuticorin under the supervision of a local level monitoring committee.

In its April 10 order, the top court had also allowed evacuation of the remaining gypsum at the plant and making available the required manpower as requested by the company.

It had noted the District Collector had not recommended activities like undertaking civil and structural safety integrity assessment study in the plant premises, removal and transportation of spares and equipment and evacuation of in-process reverts and other raw material lying idle.

"As regards the actions which were not recommended by the District Collector, C S Vaidyanathan, senior counsel appearing on behalf of the State of Tamil Nadu states that the state government will once again evaluate whether any further or supplementary directions should be issued in that regard," the top court had noted in its April 10 order.

During the hearing on Thursday before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, the counsel appearing for the state said steps have already been taken for implementing the directions contained in one of the paragraphs of the April 10 order which said, "As regards those actions which have been permitted to be carried out by the communication dated March 6, 2023, we allow necessary consequential steps to be taken."

"We direct that all decisions which are required to be taken in pursuance of the observations contained in paragraphs four and five of the order dated April 10, 2023 shall be taken by the state of Tamil Nadu on or before June 1, 2023," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, said.

The apex court said matter will now be listed for hearing and final disposal on August 22 and 23.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Courts should balance between environment & development: Justice Sikri

Vedanta's Q3 net profit falls 42%, announces dividend of Rs 12.5 a share

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Tamil Nadu says won't transfer land ownership to AAI for Coimbatore airport

Army continues flag marches in Manipur, govt issues 'shoot at sight' order

Farmers, students reach Jantar Mantar after appeal for support by wrestlers

Delhi liquor policy: ED files fresh charge sheet naming Manish Sisodia

55 army columns deployed in Manipur, 9,000 people shifted to safer places

Kochi Water Metro increases services on Vyttila-Kakkanad route due to rush

At least 13 people were killed and many injured on May 22, 2018 when police had opened fire on a huge crowd of people protesting against environment pollution being allegedly caused by the copper smelting unit.

The Tamil Nadu government had on May 28, 2018 ordered the state pollution control board to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Tamil Nadu Sterlite Copper plant

First Published: May 04 2023 | 8:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CIL to pump in Rs 91K cr on diversification, projects by FY26: P M Prasad

Coal India
3 min read

Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka polls: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)
1 min read

Govt asks edible oil firms to cut cooking oil prices as global prices fall

Workers of Social Development For Communities Foundation, a raw material aggregator for the institute, collect used cooking oil at a restaurant in Dehradun. (Photo: Bloomberg)
4 min read

CM Kejriwal being spied upon by Delhi police, alleges Saurabh Bhardwaj

Kejriwal
3 min read

Tech Mahindra, FIDE join hands for franchisee-based chess competition

chess
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon