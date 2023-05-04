close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kochi Water Metro increases services on Vyttila-Kakkanad route due to rush

To accommodate the huge rush on the Kochi Water Metro, which has witnessed a rise in daily ridership over the past few days, KWML said it would be increasing the number of trips

Press Trust of India Kochi
Kochi Water Metro

Kochi Water Metro

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

To accommodate the huge rush of commuters and joy riders on the Kochi Water Metro, which has witnessed a rise in daily ridership over the past few days, KWML on Thursday said it would be increasing the number of trips on its Vyttila-Kakkanad route.

Kochi Water Metro Ltd (KWML) has been operating services only on two routes -- first between Kerala High Court and Vypin and then Vyttila to Kakkanad -- presently.

On the second route, it was operating boats only during peak hours, from 8 AM to 11 AM and 4 PM to 7 PM.

"From today, the number of services on this route has been increased. Feeder buses and auto rickshaws will be available from Kakkanad terminal to Civil Station and Infopark," KWML said in a statement.

According to the schedule of the increased services released by KWML, boats would be operated every 45 minutes from 7.45 AM to 1 PM from Vyttila terminal and from 8.25 AM to 1.40 PM from Kakkanad.

In the afternoon too, after 3 PM, boats would be operated every 45 minutes from both terminals, it said.

Also Read

30 members of Kudumbashree SHG get jobs in Kochi Water Metro Service

India to get its first water metro today: All you need to know about it

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Delhi Metro Yellow line service delayed, commuters complain on Twitter

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

Cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu now shifts to coastal part: IMD

S Jaishankar holds talks with Russian counterpart Lavrov on various issues

Protest to continue, verdict not a setback: Wrestlers after SC closes case

India's consumption is expected to become 50% cashless by FY26: Report

CBI opposes Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea over wife's illness

The Kochi Water Metro was inaugurated on April 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it commenced operations on its first route, between Kerala High Court and Vypin, on April 26.

The second route between Vyttila and Kakkanad became operational on April 27.

On April 30 and May 1, the total ridership on the water metro's two routes had crossed 10,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kochi Metro Kochi

First Published: May 04 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from USFDA to manufacture ulcer drug

Cadila Healthcare changes name to Zydus Lifesciences Limited
2 min read

In major relief to Imran Khan, Pak court extends his bail pleas in 9 cases

Imran Khan
3 min read

India's consumption is expected to become 50% cashless by FY26: Report

payments
3 min read

H1B lottery scam: What is visa fraud and how to avoid being a victim of it

H1B visa
2 min read

Indian smartphone shipments decline 16% YoY to lowest Q1 in 4 yrs: IDC

Smartphones, Google Pixel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

163 Indian companies invested $40 bn in US; created 425,000 jobs: Report

Photo: Freepik
3 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon