Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Streaming video biz in India generated 174K direct, indirect jobs in 2023

More jobs, revenue and stories: MPA measures the impact of streaming on India's creative economy

Video streaming, streaming
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 8:25 PM IST
The streaming video business in India generated 174,000 direct and indirect jobs in 2023. This will rise to 331,000 by 2028. It is now pulling more talent from cities other than Mumbai, Hyderabad, or Chennai as myriad shows are shot and created in other parts of India. For instance, Kohrra (Netflix) was shot in Punjab, The Last Hour (Prime Video) was shot entirely in the northeastern states and in West Bengal.

Panchayat (Prime Video), the most popular show online, has been shot in Madhya Pradesh. The diversity in locations and languages has produced some good storytelling and

Also Read

Video mkt's revenue to hit $13 bn by 2028 with streaming industry's support

Disney, Warner Bros to start streaming bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max

Disney's surprise streaming entertainment profit offset by weaker TV biz

JioCinema cuts premium subscription fees to Re 1 per day, IPL remains free

Prime Video, Sony launch 'Sony Pictures - Stream' in India at Rs 399

Topics : online streaming video streaming OTT users

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon