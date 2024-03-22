Sensex (    %)
                             
Supreme Court bench set to hear Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will on Friday hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.
Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.
The CJI asked Singhvi to mention his plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna.
Singhvi then rushed to Justice Khanna's court and mentioned the matter.
Justice Khanna said Kejriwal's plea would be heard by a three-judge bench which will assemble in a while.
Kejriwal had moved the Supreme Court late Thursday after the ED arrested him.

Arvind Kejriwal Supreme Court Delhi government AAP government

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:36 AM IST

