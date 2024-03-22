Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Here are the routes to avoid amid AAP protests

The Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory on Friday morning as the city prepares for massive protests by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) following the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal . The Delhi CM was arrested last night by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Which roads in Delhi will be affected by AAP protests?

The traffic police asked commuters to avoid a few routes including IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. It also informed that Deen Dayal Upadhayaya (DDU) Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. The BJP headquarters is on the DDU Marg where the AAP workers will be protesting.

Traffic will also be affected on Krishna Menon Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Janpath and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road. The traffic police advised the commuters to avoid these stretches till further notice.

Delhi Metro routes to avoid

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the temporary closure of the ITO Metro station until 6 pm today. "On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, March 22 2024," DMRC posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Where are the AAP protests happening?

The protests are happening at the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg. According to reports, the Delhi Police has increased security with heavy personnel deployment and multi-layered barricading on roads leading to the BJP headquarters on Friday, where AAP leaders and workers will stage a protest against Kejriwal's arrest. Police have closed the roads leading to central Delhi's BJP headquarters and ED office. Meanwhile, paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear have also been deployed in the area.

Why are some roads in Delhi blocked?

AAP leaders appealed to their workers to reach the BJP headquarters at 10 am to stage protests against the AAP national convener Kejriwal's arrest on Thursday night by the Enforcement Directorate.

In the evening, ED officials, along with the Delhi police, reached Kejriwal's residence and, following a brief interrogation, arrested the Chief Minister around 9:15 pm, amid loud protests by the AAP supporters.

Why was Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested?

The arrest comes after multiple ED summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor. Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi High Court refused to grant relief to the Delhi CM against any 'coercive action' by the agency. The court posted another hearing on April 22 on Kejriwal's plea seeking immediate relief. "We have heard both sides, and we are not inclined at this stage," a Bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain said.

Who else has been arrested in the Delhi Excise Policy case?

With the AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, three top leaders of the Delhi government, including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair, have been put behind bars. Satyendar Jain has also been locked up in a different case.

In addition to the AAP leaders, the ED also arrested K. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in Hyderabad on March 15 in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Till now, the ED has made 16 arrests and attached assets worth Rs 128.79 crore in this case.