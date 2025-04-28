Monday, April 28, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Supreme Court orders release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport

Supreme Court orders release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport

The bench directed the release of Ranveer Allahbadia's passport, noting that investigations in the FIRs filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam have been completed

Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia's passport, which had been deposited with Mumbai's Cyber Crime Bureau in connection with a case related to his remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent', LiveLaw reported.
 
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh directed the release of Allahbadia's passport, noting that investigations in the FIRs filed against him in Maharashtra and Assam have been completed.
 
"We permit the petitioner to apply to Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for release of his passport. On such application..., let passport be returned on such reasonable terms and conditions to be stated. Passport is ordered to be returned to enable him to travel abroad," the court ordered.
 
 
Earlier this month, Allahbadia's counsel advocate Abhinav Chandrachud submitted that his livelihood was getting affected due to travel restrictions imposed on him, reported Bar and Bench.
 

What is the case against Ranveer Allahbadia?

 
The case revolves around comedian Samay Raina's show, 'India's Got Latent', where Allahbadia made a controversial remark while interacting with a contestant. The remark triggered backlash in response to which an FIR was registered against him on February 10 by Guwahati Police against multiple influencers, including Allahbadia.
 
Initially, Allahbadia was prohibited from creating or posting content online. The top court condemned his remarks as "vulgar" and criticised his "dirty mind" for bringing disgrace to society. However, on March 3, the court permitted Allahbadia to resume his podcast on his channel 'BeerBiceps' on the condition that it adheres to "morality and decency" and is suitable for all age groups. The court also said that Allahbadia cannot discuss the case in his content.  

More From This Section

Exam

Candidates need not remove religious symbols during exams, says Rly dept

BBC

India slams BBC for calling terrorists 'militants' in Pahalgam reportage

drugs seized

Punjab targets to become drug-free by May 31; DGP asks officers to lead

Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

Pahalgam terror attack: J-K Assembly moves resolution condemning tragedy

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Pakistan airspace closure: Minister Naidu says govt working with airlines

Topics : Supreme Court YouTuber Podcast Passport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon