Business Standard
Home / India News / Tata gave us salt, some industrialists taking away our saltpan land: Uddhav

Tata gave us salt, some industrialists taking away our saltpan land: Uddhav

Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist before Thackeray addressed the rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

File Photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray : PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tata group gave India salt, but some industrialists are taking away Mumbai's saltpan lands, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday, as homage was paid to late Ratan Tata at the party's Dussehra rally here. Ratan Tata, 86, died on October 9 at a city hospital.

Thackeray and other leaders stood in silence as a mark of respect to the veteran industrialist before Thackeray addressed the rally at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Tata gave us salt which spices our food. But some industrialists are taking away Mumbai's saltpan lands," Thackeray said in his speech, without naming anybody.

 

"Ratan Tata once told me that JRD Tata trusted him after seeing his work, and then handed over his legacy. He said Balasaheb also chose you (Uddhav) after he found you trustworthy," Thackeray added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka

Haryana result: Congress must reflect on strategy, says UBT Sena leader

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

No place for 'traitors' in Shiv Sena (UBT): Thackeray takes swipe at rebels

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Classical language status to Marathi result of collective efforts: Raut

MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

Sanjay Raut

ED officials, BJP extorting money, Fadnavis knows about them: Sanjay Raut

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray Shiva Sena Mumbai Ratan Tata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon