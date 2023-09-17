TDP raises Naidu's 'illegal' arrest issue during all-party meeting

The Telugu Desam Party at an all-party meeting convened by the government on Sunday raised the issue of its leader Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and said it will also bring it up in Parliament.

After the meeting, held a day before the five-day Parliament session begins, TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu said his party raised the issue of the "illegal arrest"."We will raise this issue in Parliament as well," he added.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Naidu's son Nara Lokesh had said on Friday that the arrest by the Andhra Pradesh Police in a corruption case was an attempt by a "known corrupt" chief minister to hamper the party's popular campaign to oust him from power.

Naidu is currently lodged in a jail in Rajamahendravaram after being remanded in judicial custody by a court last Sunday for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore corruption scam.

He was arrested on September 9 in connection with a fraud case involving alleged misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government.

Also Read Do not put your faith in Jagan: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu tells people TDP will leave Reddy struggling in home constituency in 2024 polls: Naidu Naidu sounds poll bugle in AP, promises schemes for women, unemployed youth Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam Chandrababu Naidu non-cooperative during questioning, claims AP police Final meet of G20 Framework Working Group to be held in Raipur from Sept 18 Anurag Thakur slams 'INDIA' bloc for opposing 'one nation, one election' West Bengal's Shantiniketan makes it to UNESCO World Heritage list Internet services suspended in Haryana's Nuh till Tuesday midnight Scale of craft business to improve through Vishwakarma Yojana: Smriti Irani