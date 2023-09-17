Scale of craft business to improve through Vishwakarma Yojana: Smriti Irani

Lauding the PM Vishwakarma scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the launch will not only improve the skill but also the scale of craft business.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Often it is seen that a person wishes for presents on his/her birthday but India's 'Pradhansevak' wished for presents for the 'Vishwakarma' community. For 18 traditional professions of our country, the PM launched the 'Vishwakarma' scheme. Not only skill but the scale of craft business will be improved. The PM dedicated a world-class convention centre 'YashoBhoomi' in the country's capital to the country."

On the occasion of his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vishwakarma Yojana scheme today to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Vishwakarma.

The 'PM Vishwakarma Scheme', aimed at supporting Vishwakarma artisans and promoting entrepreneurship, holds the promise of providing financial assistance to countless individuals from this community.

The scheme aligns with the government's commitment to uplift and empower marginalized sections of society, fulfilling the promise of inclusive growth and economic development.

The launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma scheme' reflects not only India's commitment to its skilled artisans but also Prime Minister Modi's vision of a globally connected and inclusive world.As the scheme takes effect, it is expected to empower Vishwakarma artisans, boost entrepreneurship, and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

Also Read Smriti Irani to inaugurate women labourers convention in Kerala on Monday Rahul Gandhi has insulted entire OBC community, says Smriti Irani Delhi police action against wrestlers: NCP slams govt, takes jibe at Irani PM Modi has worked for welfare of women since coming to power: Irani Smriti Irani hits back at Congress for sharing her 'missing poster' Pilot project of residue-free basmati being undertaken: Punjab Minister World's first Biosafety level 3 lab assisting Nipah testing: Mandaviya Project Cheetah: The second phase to commence in shadow of deaths L&T Realty records complete sell-out of 1st residential project in Chennai Heavy rains lash Rajasthan, flood-like situation in three districts

She also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that BJP won for the first time against a sitting president of Congress in 2019.

She said "In 2019 Rahul Gandhi was a leader and representative of the alliance, he has already lost the election despite being a representative of the alliance, the alliance had already tested the BJP's supremacy, in the history of the nation, BJP won for the first time against a sitting president of Congress."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took part in the launch of the PM Vishwakarma scheme which coincided with PM Narendra Modi's birthday and said that the PM Vishwakarma scheme would give identity to craftspersons.

Rajnath Singh said, "Since 2014 we have connected small-level artisans with the banking system. PM Vishwakarma scheme would give identity to these small-level craftsmen. Under this scheme, training would also be provided to these craftsmen. During training, Rs 500 will be provided to these artisans per day. They would also be provided loans to start their own business. This loan would be provided at a meagre amount of 5 per cent without giving any security.