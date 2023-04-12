close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Thackeray-Pawar meeting positive, discussed politics in Maha: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar discussed political developments in Maharashtra and the country

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar discussed political developments in Maharashtra and the country during their meeting a day before, which he termed as "positive".

Thackeray had visited Pawar's residence in south Mumbai on Tuesday late evening.

Talking to reporters, Raut said Congress general secretary K C Venugopal has sought Thackeray's time for a meeting. He said Venugopal will meet Thackeray as a representative of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and the priority is to maintain the Opposition unity.

The possible meeting between Thackeray and Venugopal will be held amid strained ties between Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) after Rahul Gandhi's remarks on late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, which were objected to by Thackeray.

"A long and important meeting took place. Discussions took place on political developments in Maharashtra and the nation, and changing the direction of the future. It was a positive meeting," Raut said when asked about the meeting between Pawar and Thackeray.

The two leaders met against the backdrop of Pawar's stand which was at variance with Congress and other Opposition parties vis-a-vis their demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

Also Read

Rs 2,000 cr deal to purchase Shiv Sena name and symbol, says Sanjay Raut

Maha: Complaint filed against Raut for objectionable remarks against Shinde

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka,' says Sanjay Raut over border issue

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits father-son duo of rioting, arson charges

Covid entering endemic stage in India, cases to subside after 10-12 days

Hoax call claiming bomb at Patna airport sends staffers into tizzy

'False' cases filed against Manish Sisodia, says AAP as it stages protest

Delhi excise 'scam': HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by Vijay Nair

In an interview with a Marathi news channel, which was telecast on Tuesday, Pawar said Thackeray had quit as chief minister (in June 2022) without consulting the constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP, and Congress.

Raut also said the Shiv Sena (UBT) was firm on its demand that those who insulted Bal Thackeray should have no place in the state Cabinet, a reference to BJP leader and minister Chandrakant Patil's remarks that not a single worker of Shiv Sena was near the Babri Masjid when it was demolished.

Topics : Uddhav Thackeray | Sanjay Raut | Maharashtra Assembly Elections

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon