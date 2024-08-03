Business Standard
Thieves are looting abandoned homes in Wayanad: Landslide victims claim

Some of the affected people have urged the authorities to identify and punish those who enter the area at night with the intention of stealing

Landslide, Wayanad Landslide, Wayanad | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Residents of landslide-devastated villages in Kerala's Wayanad district who were forced to flee their homes have reported thefts from their abandoned properties, prompting police to increase night patrols.
The displaced residents suspect that thieves might be taking advantage of the state's biggest humanitarian crisis to steal valuables.
Some of the affected people have urged the authorities to identify and punish those who enter the area at night with the intention of stealing.
"We are the ones who have lost everything in the tragedy," an affected person told reporters.
"We had abandoned our homes to ensure our safety during the landslide tragedy. But when we returned to check the state of our home after that, we found the doors broken open."

He complained that thieves had even targeted their room in the resort where they are currently staying and stolen their clothes.
In a statement on Saturday evening, the authorities said that police patrols had been launched in the disaster-hit areas, including Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

"Action will be taken against those who enter the affected areas or homes of the victims at night without permission," the statement said.
"No one is allowed to enter the affected areas or homes, either in the name of rescue operations or otherwise, without police permission at night," it said.
As rescue operations in the landslide-hit areas of the district entered their fifth day, rescuers unearthed more bodies and body parts, bringing the death toll to 215, with around 206 people still reported missing.

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

