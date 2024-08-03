LIVE Kerala: Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day
According to officials, 210 bodies and 134 body parts have been recovered till now which includes 96 males, 85 females and 29 children. The number of bodies identified by relatives stood at 146. The administration has completed the post-mortem of 207 bodies and 134 body parts found from the incident site. A total of 308 individuals are reported to have died due to the disaster. According to the officials, 84 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Wayanad, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts while 187 have been discharged. Prominent global leaders including US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin have offered their condolences for the demised.
9:31 AM
Himachal Pradesh cloud burst: Rescue, restoration work underway, 6 dead
Indian Army built a temporary bridge in Himachal Pradesh as rescue and restoration works are underway in Rampur's Samej. Cloudburst that occurred on August 1, left 6 people dead.
9:21 AM
Kamala became Democratic nominee in least democratic way possible: Trump campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris has become the Democratic Party's presidential nominee in the least democratic way possible, rival Trump Campaign said here. The remarks by the Trump Campaign were made on Friday, hours after the Indian American leader was elected as the Democratic Party's candidate for the November 5th general elections.
9:14 AM
Taiwan's defence ministry reports 18 Chinese aircraft, 13 vessels in nation
Taiwan's Defence Ministry has reported a surge in activity by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) near the Taiwan Strait, with 18 Chinese aircraft and 13 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels detected as of 6 am local time on Saturday, ANI reported.
9:05 AM
IAF's Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla chosen as 'Prime Astronaut' for Indo-US space mission
8:54 AM
Rau's IAS Study Circle offers Rs 50 lakh to kin of three dead aspirants five days after tragedy
Rau's IAS Study Circle, the coaching institute where three aspirants died after drowning in water that flooded that institue's basement, has offered compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the families of three UPSC aspirants who died after rainwater gushed inside the institute's basement in Old Rajinder Nagar last week. The institute announced the compensation on Thursday, five days after the incident occurred.
8:51 AM
US Vice President Kamala Harris becomes Democratic presidential nominee
US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and African heritage, has been declared the 2024 presidential nominee of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday after she won enough votes from Democratic delegates in a virtual roll call. Harris, 59, would face Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump, 78, in the general elections scheduled to be held on November 5. Harris' mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was Indian and her father, Donald Jasper Harris, is Jamaican; both immigrated to the US.
8:50 AM
Search and rescue operation in landslide affected areas in Wayanad enters 4th day
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 8:49 AM IST