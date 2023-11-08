Sensex (0.05%)
This Diwali, PM urges people to buy local products, post selfie on NaMo App

"I want to reiterate my request that wherever you go on tourism or pilgrimage, buy products made by local artisans," Modi had said

PM Modi

Photo: ANI | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people, this Diwali, to buy products which have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or its maker on the NaMo App.
In a post on X, Modi said, "This Diwali, let us celebrate India's entrepreneurial and creative spirit with #VocalForLocal threads on NaMo app. https://narendramodi.in/vocal4local"

"Buy products which have been made locally and then post a selfie with the product or the maker on the NaMo App. Invite your friends and family to join your thread and spread the spirit of positivity," Modi said.
"Let us use the power of digital media to support local talent, encourage the creativity of fellow Indians and keep our traditions thriving," he said.
In his remarks during October's 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi had reiterated his strong pitch for being 'vocal for local'

"Like every time, this time too, during festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local'," he had said.
"I want to reiterate my request that wherever you go on tourism or pilgrimage, buy products made by local artisans," Modi had said.
He had urged people to insist on using the UPI digital payment system during the transactions, and said buying local products will spread the brightness of the upcoming Diwali festival for artisans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

