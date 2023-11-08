Nimhans, University of Liverpool ink MoU for next phase of collaboration

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Liverpool, the UK, for the next phase of their collaboration on research into neurosciences and mental health.

To further bolster this initiative, Bengaluru-based NIMHANS inked a pact with Pratiksha Trust, which will provide 1.5 million pounds for the research alliance. A special event to mark the signing of the MoU and to celebrate the research partnership took place at NIMHANS on Tuesday.

According to NIMHANS, the collaborative partnership between NIMHANS and the University of Liverpool, established in 2002, has had a profound impact on global healthcare saving over 200,000 lives.

The collaboration has also attracted substantial external funding, totalling 10 million pounds, from various organisations like the Wellcome Trust, the UK Medical Research Council, and the Indian Council for Medical Research, and the Gates Foundation, a NIMHANS statement said.

Areas that would be explored through this partnership include three core research strands which are brain infections, child and maternal mental health, neuro-imaging and epilepsy research.

The partnership also includes a dual PhD programme, and joint workshops held annually to set research priorities and explore new avenues of research.

"The partnership will expand across four key components: Dual PhD programme, Early Career Researcher Exchange programme, Senior Researcher Exchange programme, and annual symposiums", it was stated.

