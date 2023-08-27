Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Three houses burnt in Manipur's Imphal, policemen's guns snatched

Investigation is on to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said

Photo: ANI/Twitter

Representative Image (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Unidentified men torched three abandoned houses at New Lambulane locality in Manipur's capital Imphal on Sunday afternoon.
Firemen rushed to the spot and put off the blaze, officials said.
Soon after the incident, people gathered in the area and demanded state and central forces deployed in the locality to allow them to enter the area, officials said, adding that the security forces later fired a few rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.
In another development, unidentified men snatched three weapons from the security personnel guarding the residence of former health and family welfare director K Rajo around 2am on Sunday, police said.
The incident took place at Sagolband Bijoy Govinda under Imphal PS in Imphal West district, police said, adding the snatched weapons included two AK series rifles and a carbine.
Investigation is on to determine the circumstances leading to the incident, officials said.

Also Read

Union minister RK Ranjan's house torched in Manipur as violence intensifies

Manipur reports fresh violence, 15 houses torched, 1 person shot

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence

Curfew relaxed for 7 hrs in twin districts of Imphal for essential shopping

Funding on Earth but sky is the limit for India's space technology sector

K'taka govt's 100 days: CM reiterates commitment to fulfil poll promises

Blast in Bengal firecracker factory claims 8 lives, BJP demands NIA probe

Alarming rise in suicides by Indian men between 2014 and 2021: Lancet study

Pak caretaker PM holds emergency meeting over inflated electricity bills

Police, meanwhile, have launched multiple operations to retrieve the weapons and apprehend those involved.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur violence Imphal

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon