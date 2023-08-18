Confirmation

Three killed in renewed violence following heavy gunfire at Kuki village

This is the first time that an attack in the recent bout of violence has occurred in Ukhrul district, which is dominated by Tangkhul Nagas

Manipur police

Photo: ANI Twitter

Press Trust of India Imphal
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 11:29 PM IST
In a fresh round of violence in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, mutilated bodies of three youths were found following heavy gunfire at Kuki Thowai village in Ukhrul district on Friday, officials said.
This is the first time that an attack in the recent bout of violence has occurred in Ukhrul district, which is dominated by Tangkhul Nagas.
Sounds of heavy gunfire were heard from the village, which falls in Litan police station area, early in the morning, they said.
Officials said the bodies of the three youths aged between 24 years and 35 years were found after police carried out a thorough search in the surrounding villages and forest areas.
Bodies of the three persons bore injury marks apparently made using sharp knives and their limbs were also chopped off, officials said.
Ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur Northeast India

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

