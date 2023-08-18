Nepal to export 10,000 Mw power to India in next 10 years: PM Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Friday said that his government plans to increase the export of electricity to neighbouring India from 450 MW to 10,000 MW in the next 10 years and the two nations have already signed a preliminary bilateral agreement for it.

Addressing the 38th anniversary of the Nepal Electricity Authority here, Prachanda said that Nepal is transforming in the sector of hydropower and it will further create a conducive environment for attracting foreign investment.

"Our country is preparing and waiting with keen interest for larger economic transformation through speedy development of hydro-electricity and its maximum internal consumption in the coming decade," he said.

"Though Nepal is currently exporting around 450 MW of electricity to India we are aimed at taking the power export to 10,000 MW in the next ten years period for which Nepal and India have already signed a preliminary bilateral agreement," Prachanda said.

Prachanda also mentioned that during his recent visit to India, he had a discussion with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on clean energy.

The understanding we had during my meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India as a milestone towards achieving long-term power trade to have access to the international market for our surplus electricity," he pointed out.

This has been regarded as an important milestone in the area of the power sector in the South Asian region. This has not only created a more conducive environment for attracting foreign investment in the hydropower sector but also encouraged for construction of international transmission networks to facilitate long-term power trade and to formulate reliable work plans, for which we need collaboration among the concerned ministry and all other concerned agencies, he further said.

Prachanda also said that to give a concrete shape to agreements reached with India, the authorities from both sides are in constant touch.

"Our concerned bodies are regularly in touch and in coordination with the Indian side. Besides, to achieve this objective necessary works for planning and construction of international transmission lines are in progress from both countries, he said.

Necessary works have been expedited from both countries towards the completion of the 400 KV Butawal- Gorakhpur transmission line in the near future and I have also given instructions to formulate plans for the construction of additional two 400 KV transmission lines, Inaruwa Purniya and Dodhara Bareilly within two months by activating energy-secretary level mechanism, he said.

Prachanda also said that Nepal will come up with a policy soon on the production and utilisation of green energy.

Prachanda also said that final preparations are underway for signing an agreement among the concerned agencies of Nepal, India and Bangladesh with the aim of starting Nepal-Bangladesh power trade within this rainy season.

"A situation has arisen in which Nepal and Bangladesh can enjoy a substantial amount of power trade through forging a trilateral agreement for constructing international transmission lines, he said.

We are also planning to have a connection with Northern neighbour China through the construction of 220 KV Chilime- Kerung transmission line and we are moving towards implementing the project after completing its feasibility study, Prachanda said.

The Prime Minister has also expressed confidence that during his upcoming China visit in September, long-term and significant agreements will be signed on the power sector.

Prachanda will visit the US and China, towards the end of September.

Prachanda will first visit the US to participate in the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations, which is scheduled to take place towards the third week of September.

After his address to the UN General Assembly, Prachanda will leave for China, according to informed sources close to the prime minister.