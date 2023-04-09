Three lignite mines in TN exempted from 7th commercial auctions: Joshi

The government has exempted three lignite mines from the ongoing 7th round of commercial coal auctions launched last month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The three mines namely East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri are located in Tamil Nadu, the coal and mines minister said.

On March 29, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Joshi launched the latest tranche in a bid to increase availability of the dry fuel in the country.

A total of 106 coal mines, including lignite were put on the block in the round. Of the total mines offered, 61 are partially explored and 45 mines are fully explored.

Post exemption of three mines, the total count reduces to 103.

The minister said he had received a request from Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai to exclude three lignite mines from auctions in the seventh tranche.

"In spirit of cooperative federalism & keeping in mind interest of people of TN, I have directed to exclude them from auction," he said.

Directions have been given to the coal ministry to take necessary steps in the regard, Joshi said.

In his request letter, Annamalai has apprised the minister of these blocks being in the Protected Agricultural Zone.

"The farmers in the region have unanimously voiced against coal/ coal-bed methane extraction from their region as it could affect the quality of groundwater and in turn, could affect agriculture in the delta region," Annamalai said in the letter.