close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Three lignite mines in TN exempted from 7th commercial auctions: Joshi

The government has exempted three lignite mines from the ongoing 7th round of commercial coal auctions launched last month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Pralhad Joshi, Coal minister

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 1:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has exempted three lignite mines from the ongoing 7th round of commercial coal auctions launched last month, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

The three mines namely East of Sethiathope, Michaelpatti and Vadaseri are located in Tamil Nadu, the coal and mines minister said.

On March 29, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Joshi launched the latest tranche in a bid to increase availability of the dry fuel in the country.

A total of 106 coal mines, including lignite were put on the block in the round. Of the total mines offered, 61 are partially explored and 45 mines are fully explored.

Post exemption of three mines, the total count reduces to 103.

The minister said he had received a request from Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai to exclude three lignite mines from auctions in the seventh tranche.

Also Read

Given directions to Coal India to conclude wage pact: Pralhad Joshi

TN BJP thanks Centre for removing TN from coal blocks auction list

Import of thermal coal to stop by 2024-25, assures Pralhad Joshi

India says will need coal until 2040 and beyond, says Pralhad Joshi

India's coal plant commissioning slowed, but new proposals persist: Survey

Pilot to observe 1-day fast against corruption during BJP rule in Rajasthan

Cong has to be at the centre of coalition against BJP in 2024: Kapil Sibal

BJP CEC meeting today to finalise candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Mumbai Police register case against rapper for composing 'anti-govt' song

7 years after SC handed Vyapam cases to CBI, court starts framing charges

"In spirit of cooperative federalism & keeping in mind interest of people of TN, I have directed to exclude them from auction," he said.

Directions have been given to the coal ministry to take necessary steps in the regard, Joshi said.

In his request letter, Annamalai has apprised the minister of these blocks being in the Protected Agricultural Zone.

"The farmers in the region have unanimously voiced against coal/ coal-bed methane extraction from their region as it could affect the quality of groundwater and in turn, could affect agriculture in the delta region," Annamalai said in the letter.

Topics : Tamil Nadu

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 12:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon