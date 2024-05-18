Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Three major fire incidents across Delhi, no injuries reported, says DFS

Three major fire incidents took place at different parts of the city, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said on Friday

Ghazipur landfill,fire

New Delhi: A fire breaks out at the Ghazipur landfill site, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 21, 2024. |Representational| (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three major fire incidents took place at different parts of the city, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said on Friday.
No information regarding any injury was reported till late evening, the officials said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"A big fire broke out in a factory in Kirti Nagar area of west Delhi. We received call regarding the fire at 3.37 pm from the Kirti Nagar industrial area. A total of 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No injuries was reported," DFS chief Atul Garg said.
Garg said that another similar incident was reported at a factory in the Bawana industrial area in outer Delhi and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service.
"No injuries was reported from the Bawana area. We had received a call at 5.05 pm," the DFS chief said.
He said another blaze broke out at a banquet hall near Kalkaji Metro Station in south Delhi.
"We rescued three people safely from the roof of second floor of the banquet hall. We had received a call regarding this fire at 6.56 pm," Garg said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : fire safety Bawana fire Delhi government Delhi fire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGo Digit Subscription Status, Day 3India 2024 Economic GrowthNirmala SitharamanIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon