Bibhav files police complaint against Maliwal, alleges she hurled abuses

Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar Friday filed a police complaint against AAP MP Swati Maliwal, alleging she breached the security of the chief minister's residence to gain unauthorised entry on May 13 and created a ruckus there, the party said.

It also said that when Kumar tried to stop her she hurled abuses at him.

And now she is trying to falsely implicate Kumar by alleging that he assaulted her at the chief minister's residence when she had gone to meet Kejriwal, he has said in the complaint filed via an e-mail to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO.

Kumar has also sent a copy to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

According to the party's statement, Kumar has said in his complaint that Maliwal breached the security of the CM's residence, gained access forcibly and unauthorisedly, and created a ruckus there.

Written Compliant submitted by email by Shri Bibhav Kumar against Ms Swati Maliwal to SHO Civil Lines on 17.05.2024 pic.twitter.com/vCL4LlRKOO May 17, 2024

Kumar has also said in the complaint that Maliwal is now trying to falsely implicate him so as to create undue pressure on him.

Maliwal has already filed an FIR against Kumar alleging that he assaulted her when she had gone to meet Kejriwal at his official residence on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by Kumar, Maliwal barged into the house of Kejriwal on May 13, by telling the security personnel that she was a Rajya Sabha MP.

"Despite requests by security officer to wait until he gets the details of her appointment verified, she forcibly entered the CM's residence despite the objections," Kumar said in his complaint.

The complaint said she trespassed into the premises despite the repeated objections of the security and the CM office staff.

When Kumar tried to stop her, she hurled abuses at him with intent to physically assault, the complaint said.