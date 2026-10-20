Three Meitei men killed in Manipur militant ambush, protests erupt

Militants ambushed 14 Meitei men, killing three of them in Manipur on Monday. The attack sparked protests in the state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023, with locals placing the bodies outside the chief minister's residence and police firing tear gas shells to disperse them.

Security forces launched a combing operation in the Sunurok hills of Kangpokpi district, and Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh directed officials to strengthen security measures in vulnerable areas.

The opposition Congress demanded Singh's resignation and slammed the government, alleging that "continued killings have made people feel orphaned".

ADGP (Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo said, "Around 9.40 am on Monday, unidentified militants opened fire on a group of 14 Meitei villagers who were engaged in cutting and transporting firewood. The exact spot is Sunurok hills under the Sagolmang Police Station." "Three individuals died in the incident while three more sustained injuries and they are now under medical care," the police officer said.

An official said Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51) died on the spot, while Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) succumbed to injuries at a private hospital. The injured -- N Suraj (19), Meisnam Somendro (53) and K Bosan (45) -- were undergoing treatment.

They were among the 14 people who had gone to the hills near their village around 7 am to collect firewood and were ambushed by militants, the official said.

Manipur has been in the grip of an ethnic conflict between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities since May 2023 that has claimed at least 306 lives while several remain missing. Also, clashes between Kukis and Nagas in the state have led to the death of around 50 people since February this year.

The fresh killing sparked a massive protest, with locals bringing the bodies to the state capital and placing them outside the main gate of the chief minister's residence in Babupara. It was not immediately known whether the chief minister was at the residence during the protest.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, and the bodies were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS). Security has also been tightened around the CM Bungalow and the routes leading to it.

Protesters blocked a road at Khurai Lamlong while a group of women staged a demonstration at Ema Keithel in Imphal. Markets and shops across Imphal shuttered.

Following the demonstration outside his residence, Chief Minister Singh visited the injured undergoing treatment at a private hospital, but did not respond to any media queries.

He later held a meeting to review the security situation in the state, during which he strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians and directed officials to strengthen security measures in vulnerable areas.

The meeting was attended by state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, the chief secretary, security advisor, police chief, commissioner (home) and officers of the Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF and other security agencies.

Singh later chaired a meeting of NDA MLAs at the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

"The legislators unanimously condemned the killings of three civilians in the strongest terms. They demanded that police and security forces apprehend the perpetrators of the crime immediately," he said in a social media post.

During the security review meeting he chaired earlier with top officers, the chief minister "strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians by armed miscreants at Nongshum in Imphal East district", according to an official statement.

"The meeting reviewed the overall security situation of the state and discussed yesterday's unfortunate incident that occurred in Thoubal district and today's incident in Imphal East," it said.

On Sunday, one person died, and several others were injured in clashes that broke out between two communities in Manipur's Thoubal district. District authorities imposed prohibitory orders, restricting people from leaving their houses in the two affected areas where a few houses and vehicles were also torched.

In the evening, ADGP (Law and Order) Lhatoo said security forces have taken the ambush by militants with utmost seriousness, and the situation was being very closely monitored.

A combing operation was underway in the area involving a joint team of police, CRPF, CoBRA, Assam Rifles, and BSF personnel, the police officer said, adding that sniffer dogs and drones have been deployed and a helicopter was being used for surveillance.

"Mobile checkpoints have also been set up," he said.

Assuring people that strict action would be taken against perpetrators of the crime, he appealed to the public to exercise restraint.

With Manipur slated to go to polls next year, the Congress slammed the state government over the militant attack.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh visited those injured in the gun attack. Talking to reporters later, he said, "Everyone has been told that peace has returned. As a Manipuri and as a Meitei, we cannot keep counting the dead. Continued killings have made people feel orphaned." "The time has come for like-minded people to come together and make efforts to save the indigenous people. It has become embarrassing to even issue a condemnation," Biren Singh said.

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Keisham Meghachandra expressed deep sorrow over the death and alleged that the government has failed to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

The CLP leader also demanded that Y Khemchand Singh resign as chief minister, taking moral responsibility for the "deteriorating situation". "The people of Manipur deserve a government capable of ensuring the safety of every citizen, irrespective of community.