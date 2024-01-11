Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tihar faces challenges as inmates exploit 5G network, tech upgrades needed

As part of the contraband seizures in the past 13 months, Tihar Jail has confiscated 616 knives and 6850 grams of narcotic substances

Tihar Jail

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The installation of a 5G network in Delhi's prisons proves to be a formidable task for the Tihar Jail administration, as existing jammers designed for 3G and 4G networks fall short, allowing inmates to maintain communication using the 5G network.
Criminals exploit this gap, prompting the prison authorities to emphasise the crucial need for technological upgrades.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Over the last 13 months, Tihar Jail has seized a total of 1430 mobile phones and SIM cards across various sections. The breakdown reveals the gravity of the issue, with specific jails facing distinct challenges.
Additionally, the vulnerability of existing jammers is highlighted, as even 2G networks pose a threat, enabling criminals to use phones undetected. The administration is actively pursuing technological advancements to address these concerns.
Tihar Jail's Director General, Sanjay Beniwal, outlined ongoing efforts in regular checking campaigns within different jails.
"Our teams conduct regular checking campaigns in different jails, paying special attention to ensuring that inmates don't have unauthorised items such as mobile phones or tobacco. If any inmate is found with such items, they are seized, and disciplinary action is taken against them" he said.
Notably, beyond mobile phones, the seizures encompass a variety of contraband, including sharp weapons and tobacco. The detailed breakdown indicates the scale of the issue, with varying quantities seized from different jails.
As part of the contraband seizures in the past 13 months, Tihar Jail has confiscated 616 knives and 6850 grams of narcotic substances.
As per the jail administration, "From Jail No. 1, 56 knives; from Jail No. 2, 26; from Jail No. 3, 116; from Jail No. 4, 55; no seizures from Jail No. 7; from Jail No. 8, 80; from Jail No. 9, none; from Rohini Jail (No. 10), 6; and from Mandoli Jail (No. 11), 64 knives from No. 12, 52 from No. 13, and 26 from No. 15."
"Approximately 13 months ago, during a raid in various jails, 950 grams of tobacco substance were seized from Tihar Jail No. 1, 550 grams from Jail No. 2, 850 grams from Jail No. 3, 750 grams from Jail No. 4, 250 grams from Jail No. 7, 650 grams from Jails No. 8 and 9 each, 700 grams from Rohini (Jail No. 10), 550 grams from Mandoli (Jail No. 11), 500 grams from Jail No. 12, 650 grams from Jail No. 13, and 450 grams from Jail No. 15" he added.

Also Read

Can't allow inadequate prison healthcare system to violate right: HC

Manish Sisodia reaches his residence from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Pak court ordered Imran be put in Adiala jail not Attock prison: Report

Vivo case: Notice to Tihar officials on Lava MD's plea against jail shift

Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of war prisoners in biggest release

US objects to providing defence material to Nikhil Gupta in Pannun case

24 trains to Delhi running late as dense fog affects road, rail movement

Navy proactively deploying fleet to keep pirates at bay: Admiral R Hari

Rajnath Singh meets Rishi Sunak in London during his first official visit

Latest LIVE: 24 trains to Delhi running late due to dense fog conditions

Additionally, 181 pen drives were seized during raids, underscoring the multifaceted challenges faced by the prison authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tihar jail 5G network Indian prisoners prison prisoners 5G technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon