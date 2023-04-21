Tim Cook, Sunil Mittal reaffirm commitment to work closely in India, Africa

Apple CEO Tim Cook met Bharti Group founder and chairman Sunil Mittal and both of them reaffirmed commitment to work more closely in the India and Africa market, Bharti Group said on Friday.

Apple has opened its first two official stores in India during the week.

"Tim Cook and Sunil Bharti Mittal had an hour-long meeting this morning. While expressing their satisfaction on the ongoing long relationship that Apple and Airtel have had, (they) reaffirmed their commitment to work more closely in the Indian and African market," Bharti Group said in a statement



Apple has completed 25 years of operation in India.

Cook on April 18 inaugurated the first Apple Store in Mumbai and second in Delhi on April 20.

Also Read Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow Bharti Airtel to hike mobile services rates across all plans this year Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it PM Modi blames legacy, policies of previous govts for corrupt ecosystem Health Min accorded with PM Awards For Excellence in Public Administration IT hubs Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru top locations for apprentice job in Q4 Saket court firing: Accused had filed cheating case against woman last year "Should not be seen as a bilateral...," Pak FM Bhutto on SCO meet in Goa