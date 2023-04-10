close

TN adopts resolution urging Centre to fix timeline for Guv to approve bills

While moving the Bill, Stalin launched a tirade against the Governor, saying Ravi was not approving certain bills due to his "whims and fancies"

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 2:23 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to urge the Centre and the President to fix a timeframe for State Governors to approve Bills adopted by the respective Houses.

The bill, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin and adopted by the House also sought the President and the Centre to 'advise' Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to give his assent to the Bills passed by the state Assembly in a time-bound manner.

The government's move came in the wake of bills including the ones seeking exemption to Tamil Nadu from the NEET ambit and banning online gambling pending with the Raj Bhavan for the Governor's assent.

While moving the Bill, Stalin launched a tirade against the Governor, saying Ravi was not approving certain bills due to his "whims and fancies."

He also charged Ravi with converting the Raj Bhavan into a "political Bhavan" and accused him of being against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The resolution "regretfully" recorded that by keeping the Bills pending, the Governor was against the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Opposition AIADMK was not present when the bill was moved as the K Palaniswami-led party had earlier staged a walkout on a different issue.

The BJP members walked out over the Governor issue.

Topics : Tamil Nadu | president | Centre

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 1:24 PM IST

