India likely to get 'below average' monsoon rains in 2023, says Skymet

Private weather forecaster warns about the effect of El Nino phenomenon

Sanjeeb Mukhejee New Delhi
Delhi rains, Rainfall

Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 1:49 PM IST
Monsoon rains in India this year are likely to be below "below average" due to the impact of El Nino, which usually brings dry weather to Asia, said private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Monday.
Southwest monsoon is expected below average at 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), said Skymet in a sign of warning for India’s agriculture-dependent economy.

The agency said that rains in the June-to-September period that provide more than 70 per cent of the country’s annual precipitation is expected to be at 816.5 millimeters as against the normal of 868.8 millimeters. The forecast has an error margin of plus and minus five per cent.
It should ring alarm bells for the country’s agriculture sector, rural economy and also overall economic health as monsoons are an integral part of all three.

El Nino, the agency said, will return after four straight years of normal to above normal rains. However, not all El Nino years lead to below normal rains.
Agriculture’s performance also depends on timeliness, spread and distribution of the monsoon rains. Low rains but well distributed and timely is not that bad for agriculture production.

India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state-run official weather forecasting agency, will announce its first stage forecast for the 2023 monsoon season later this month.
Skymet expected northern and central India to be at risk of rain deficiency. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will receive deficient rains during the main monsoon months of July and August.

The agricultural regions of North India, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive below normal rains in the second half of the season.
“Courtesy of the triple-dip-La Nina, the southwest monsoon recorded normal/above-normal rainfall for the last 4 consecutive seasons. Now, La Nina has ended. Major Oceanic and Atmospheric neutrals are in line with ENSO. El Nino is becoming more likely to become a major feature during the Monsoon. The return of El Nino may predict a weak monsoon,” said Jatin Singh, managing director of Skymet in a statement.

The statement said that apart from El Nino, other factors shape monsoon. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has the potential to moderate the monsoon and negate the ill effects of El Nino if it is strong enough.
The IOD is now neutral and is trending towards being moderately positive at the onset of Monsoon.

“El Niño and the IOD are likely to be 'out of phase' and there can be extreme variability in the monthly rainfall distribution. The second half of the season is expected to be more unusual,” Skymet said.
In terms of probability, the forecast said that there is a 40 per cent chance of the monsoons being below average that is 90-95 per cent of the LPA, while there is a 25 per cent chance of it being even less than 25 per cent.

There is only a 25 per cent chance of the rains being average at 96-104 per cent of the LPA, as per the forecast.
Month-wise, the forecast said that rains in June are expected to normal at 99 percent of LPA, while it will be 95 per cent of the LPA in July. In August, the monsoon is expected to be 92 per cent of the LPA and in September it is expected to be 90 per cent of the LPA. 
Indian monsoon | Skymet

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

