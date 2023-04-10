India likely to get 'below average' monsoon rains in 2023, says Skymet



Southwest monsoon is expected below average at 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), said Skymet in a sign of warning for India’s agriculture-dependent economy. Monsoon rains in India this year are likely to be below "below average" due to the impact of El Nino, which usually brings dry weather to Asia, said private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Monday.



It should ring alarm bells for the country’s agriculture sector, rural economy and also overall economic health as monsoons are an integral part of all three. The agency said that rains in the June-to-September period that provide more than 70 per cent of the country’s annual precipitation is expected to be at 816.5 millimeters as against the normal of 868.8 millimeters. The forecast has an error margin of plus and minus five per cent.



Agriculture’s performance also depends on timeliness, spread and distribution of the monsoon rains. Low rains but well distributed and timely is not that bad for agriculture production. El Nino, the agency said, will return after four straight years of normal to above normal rains. However, not all El Nino years lead to below normal rains.

Skymet expected northern and central India to be at risk of rain deficiency. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will receive deficient rains during the main monsoon months of July and August. India Meteorological Department (IMD), the state-run official weather forecasting agency, will announce its first stage forecast for the 2023 monsoon season later this month.



“Courtesy of the triple-dip-La Nina, the southwest monsoon recorded normal/above-normal rainfall for the last 4 consecutive seasons. Now, La Nina has ended. Major Oceanic and Atmospheric neutrals are in line with ENSO. El Nino is becoming more likely to become a major feature during the Monsoon. The return of El Nino may predict a weak monsoon,” said Jatin Singh, managing director of Skymet in a statement. The agricultural regions of North India, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive below normal rains in the second half of the season.



The IOD is now neutral and is trending towards being moderately positive at the onset of Monsoon. The statement said that apart from El Nino, other factors shape monsoon. The Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has the potential to moderate the monsoon and negate the ill effects of El Nino if it is strong enough.



In terms of probability, the forecast said that there is a 40 per cent chance of the monsoons being below average that is 90-95 per cent of the LPA, while there is a 25 per cent chance of it being even less than 25 per cent. “El Niño and the IOD are likely to be 'out of phase' and there can be extreme variability in the monthly rainfall distribution. The second half of the season is expected to be more unusual,” Skymet said.