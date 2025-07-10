Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / TN CM urges Maran brothers to amicably resolve dispute between them

TN CM urges Maran brothers to amicably resolve dispute between them

Move to patch up differences between them comes a month after Dayanidhi sent legal notice to his elder brother, his sister-in-law, and others, objecting to the share transactions of the Sun TV Network

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has asked DMK MP Maran and his brother to resolve their issues |(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was said to have asked DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother and chairman of Sun TV Network Kalanithi Maran, to amicably resolve the dispute between them over the shares of Sun TV Network.

A reliable source on Thursday said the DMK president had recently asked the Maran brothers to sort out the differences in the interest of the family.

There was, however, no official confirmation from the Maran brothers.

The move to patch up differences between them comes a month after Dayanidhi sent a legal notice to his elder brother, his sister-in-law, and six others, objecting to the share transactions of the Sun TV Network, which took place in 2003.

 

He alleged that Kalanidhi allotted 60 per cent of the shares of Sun TV to himself without consultation or approval' of the existing majority shareholders and in collusion with other respondents, and thus became a majority shareholder with controlling interest.

However, on June 20, Sun TV informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the matter dated back to 22 years, when the company was a closely held private limited company, and that all acts were done in accordance with legal obligation and duly vetted by intermediaries concerned before the public issue of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court

LIVE news updates: Exercise not the problem, timing is, says SC on Bihar voter roll revision

betting app

ED probes 29 actors, influencers under PMLA for promoting betting apps

Bridge Collapsed, Bridge, Gujarat Bridge Collapsed

Death toll reaches 15 in bridge collapse over Mahisagar river in Gujarat

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Heavy rains trigger yellow alert in Mumbai; Modak Sagar lake overflows

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea for intervention to save Kerala nurse on death row in Yemen

Topics : M K Stalin DMK Karunanidhi Sun TV Sun TV Network Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon