Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Sun TV denies family feud, calls news reports on Maran dispute 'defamatory'

Sun TV denies family feud, calls news reports on Maran dispute 'defamatory'

Sun TV denied reports of a dispute between CMD Kalanithi Maran and former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran over a 2003 share allotment

Sun TV, Sun TV logo

Photo: X@SunTV

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sun TV Network on Friday dismissed “speculative and defamatory” media reports alleging a legal dispute between former Union Minister Dayanidhi Maran and his elder brother Kalanithi Maran, the company’s Chairman and Managing Director. 
 
Several news outlets had claimed that Dayanidhi Maran had issued a legal notice to Kalanithi Maran, accusing him of allegedly taking over control of the company through a controversial share allotment dating back to 2003. 
 
Reports mentioned Dayanidhi demanded the company’s shareholding be reverted to its pre-September 2003 structure, when the Maran family and the family of the late M Karunanidhi supposedly held equal shares.
 
 
In response, Sun TV issued a formal statement rejecting the allegations, stating that the claims made in these reports are misleading and factually incorrect. “The statements allegedly made in the articles are incorrect, misleading, speculative, defamatory and not supported by facts or law,” the company said.

Also Read

Dayanidhi Maran, Dayanidhi, Maran

Rift in Sun family: Dayanidhi sends legal notice to brother Kalanithi

PremiumSubscription revenue fell by 1.1 per cent year-on-year on a high base and accounted for half of total revenues. | Photo: X@SunTV

Near-term advertising revenue and margin pressure for Sun TV Network

sun tv digital

Sun TV Q4 results: PAT drops 10.4% to ₹371.77 cr, revenue dips 2.15%

Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

Sun TV Q3 results: PAT falls 20% to Rs 363.26 cr, revenue down 10.3%

ONGC Ashoknagar Oil Field West Bengal, 07-Jan-2021

US experts join ONGC effort to contain Rudrasagar gas leak in Assam

 
Clarifying the timeline, Sun TV further emphasised that the reported issue pertains to events from 22 years ago, at a time when the company operated as a closely held private limited entity.
 
“We wish to inform that all acts have been done in accordance with legal obligations and the same had been duly vetted by concerned intermediaries before the public issue of the company,” the statement read.
 
The company also underlined that the alleged issues do not impact Sun TV’s operations or its governance. “The matters alleged in the articles do not have any bearing on the business of the company or its day-to-day functioning and, being a family matter of the promoter, are purely personal in nature,” it mentioned.
   

More From This Section

Oyo hotel

Oyo's Innov8 sells 3% stake at ₹1K cr valuation to expand co-working biz

Axiscades

Axiscades, Europe's MBDA join hands to set up defence unit Bengaluru

pharma, drugs, medicine

SastaSundar to invest Rs 150 crore in 2 yrs, aims turnaround in FY26

Suzlon

Suzlon bags 170.1 MW wind energy order from AMPIN for Andhra's Kurnool

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India cancels eight flights on June 20: Full list of routes here

Topics : Sun TV Sun TV Network Maran brothers Dayanidhi Maran Kalanithi Maran BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon