Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.36%)
65118.66 + 232.15
Nifty (0.37%)
19337.15 + 71.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.15%)
5497.10 + 62.30
Nifty Midcap (0.56%)
38687.05 + 215.80
Nifty Bank (0.57%)
44484.15 + 252.70
Heatmap

Tomato prices decline in Karnataka to Rs 20 per kg as supply improves

"Last week, the average price of tomatoes was Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg as the supply has improved," Mysuru APMC Secretary M R Kumaraswamy told PTI over telephone when contacted

Tomato, Tomatoes

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From a high of Rs 140 per kg in the wholesale market a few weeks ago, the prices of tomatoes have come down sharply in parts of Karnataka to about Rs 20 as supply of the commodity has improved substantially, officials said on Monday.
In the Mysuru APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) yard, for example, tomato prices were down to Rs 14 per kg on Sunday.
"Last week, the average price of tomatoes was Rs 18 to Rs 20 per kg as the supply has improved," Mysuru APMC Secretary M R Kumaraswamy told PTI over telephone when contacted.
Market sources said the supply of the commodity has improved by two to three times compared to last month leading to sharp decline of their prices.
"The highest price of tomatoes at the wholesale rate at Mysuru APMC was Rs 140 per kg last month," Kumaraswamy said.
Retail prices of tomatoes are now ruling around Rs 30 in the State, he added.

Also Read

Tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg! Here is what Centre has asked NCCF, NAFED to do

Restaurants watching tomato prices closely, yet to increase prices

To end tomato price jumps, India needs more than stop-gap solutions

Tomatoes to cumin: Soaring prices put pressure on kitchen bills

A 700% jump in tomato prices creates windfall for some Indian farmers

Both parents responsible for child maintenance, not just father: HC

Mizoram govt incurs Rs 4.88 cr wasteful expenditure due to negligence: CAG

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

India's fashion retailers suffer sales pain as tomato, onion prices surge

10 days left, race against time now: Isro scientists monitor experiments

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Tomato price Supply chain

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesRIL AGM 2023 Live UpdatesReliance Industries AGMB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj Chopra RecordNuh Shobha Yatra

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meetRIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha pollsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in NuhIMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon