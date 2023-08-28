Confirmation

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Over the course of the next five days, it is predicted that East and Northeast India will encounter light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28)

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28) (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave an alert on Sunday expressing that Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya are probably going to encounter severely intense rains through Monday. The western end of the monsoon trough aligning along the Himalayan foothills and a cyclonic circulation over west Assam at lower tropospheric levels have been linked to this.

East and Northeast India, which have experienced lower-than-average rainfall so far this monsoon season are anticipated to see light to moderate widespread rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning over the next five days. Rainfall in the region has been 17% below average so far during the June-September season.

IMD Weather Forecast: Highlights

    • Arunachal Pradesh is likely to receive isolated, extremely heavy rainfall overnight, while Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive isolated rain today.
      
    • Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are supposed to have light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms this evening, alongside the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.
      

    • Southern India is expected to have moderate scattered rainfall this evening, particularly in Puducherry, Northern Tamil Nadu, and Karaikal.

Weather Forecast: Insights

    • On August 29 and 30, the weather is likely to be similar in Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam. 
      
    • The weather office has additionally anticipated intense rains at isolated places over Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Odisha on August 31. 
      
    • The weather office likewise gauge thunderstorms in a few states till August 31. Portions of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, seaside Andhra Pradesh, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are probably going to observe thunderstorm with lightning on August 27. 
      
    • On August 28, parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Yanam, and Karaikal are likely to experience a thunderstorm. 
      
    • Odisha are probably going to observe similar weather conditions on August 30 and 31.

Topics : Climate Change Indian weather Indian Meteorological Department Indian monsoon IMD weather forecast

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

